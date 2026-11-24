KADAPA: Kadapa district police have initiated preventive detention proceedings under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, against a 27-year-old woman allegedly involved in repeated ganja trafficking and sale.

Identified as Poola Lakshmidevi alias Lakshmi, the woman is an accused in six NDPS cases registered within the limits of Kadapa and Atlur police stations. Police seized a total of 25.75 kg of ganja.

The action of detaining her was initiated under the applicable legal provisions and G.O. Ms. No. 131 issued by the General Administration (SC-I) Department on October 8, 2018.

The process was carried out under the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath and the guidance of Kadapa DSP T Bhavani. Kadapa Two Town Police Station Inspector V Srihari and his team compiled details of the cases, seizures and other for the detention proposals.

The SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath said the district police followed a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal transportation, storage and sale of ganja and other narcotic substances.

The SP warned of strict legal action against those involved in drug-related activities and appealed to the public to inform the police about ganja trafficking, storage or sale.