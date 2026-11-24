ONGOLE: The newly elected Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) council took oath at the corporation’s conference hall on Monday. District Collector Rajababu administered the oath to Mayor Nallamalli Sree Silpa and all 62 corporators.

Later, 27th Ward corporator Chavali Charpitha was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor as she was the only candidate nominated for the post.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, OUDA Chairman Shaik Riyaz and others attended the ceremony.

Speaking after assuming office, Sree Silpa thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, local elected representatives, TDP and alliance leaders and cadres for supporting her election. She said she was familiar with the civic issues and ongoing and proposed development projects in the corporation limits. Officials had submitted reports on these matters, and she would hold review meetings with them from November 30.

“Bringing an airport to Ongole is my dream, and I will do my best in this regard. I will strive to develop Ongole Municipal Corporation into the best corporation during my tenure, with the cooperation of all 62 corporators and officials,” she said.

She added that she would seek MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s support to secure more Central funds for development projects. She also promised strict action against tax defaulters and measures to make the city clean, green and plastic-free, including fines if necessary.