VIJAYAWADA: TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao has condemned YSRCP leaders and their social media activists for dragging the TDP and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu into the internal family disputes of YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Srinivasa Rao said that while Jagan Mohan Reddy frequently speaks about women’s respect and welfare on political stages, his actions toward his own mother and sister tell a very different story.

He questioned how a leader who fails to do justice to his own family can ever be expected to serve the public.

Srinivasa Rao stated that the TDP has no intention of interfering in anyone’s personal family matters, as disputes happen in every household and are meant to be resolved within four walls.

However, he pointed out that YSRCP leaders are deliberately pulling the TDP into their property row to cover up their own lack of maturity.

He noted that when Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, Y. S. Sharmila, recently met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to hand over a wedding invitation card, YSRCP leaders and their social media handles launched a smear campaign.