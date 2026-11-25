VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Tuesday convened the opening session of its eighth Amaravati Economic Region (AER) Sectoral Roundtables, focusing on logistics, transport, ports, and airports at APCRDA in Amaravati.

The discussion was held in the presence of MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, APCRDA Additional Commissioner T Rahul Kumar Reddy, and APCRDA Director V Suneetha.

The roundtable brought together representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), APIIC, the AP Maritime Board, the Central Warehousing Corporation, APIDCL, the AP Inland Waterways Authority, CII Andhra Pradesh, alongside private players from shipping, logistics and urban planning.

Deliberations centred on the greenfield ports at Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam, dedicated port connectivity corridors, multimodal logistics parks, container rail terminals, a proposed international cargo terminal at Vijayawada Airport, and rising demand for Grade A warehousing across the Vijayawada–Guntur–Amaravati corridor.

Participants flagged key bottlenecks, including land availability, customs cost recovery norms for air cargo, and the need for greater visibility into future cargo volumes to draw investor commitments.

Suresh Kumar called for developing Machilipatnam as a major east coast gateway, leveraging smart, technology-driven logistics, and upgrading air cargo and cold-chain infrastructure to support aquaculture and horticulture exports.

He also stressed reviving inland waterways and drawing up micro-level logistics plans for port zones and major urban centres. Session recommendations will be incorporated into AER Economic Plan.