VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to draft a comprehensive action plan to make agriculture more modern, productive and profitable, calling for changes in cultivation calendars and farming practices to curb crop losses from cyclones, heavy rains, and weather anomalies such as El Niño.
Reviewing the Agriculture and Horticulture departments at the Secretariat, Naidu said the coming six years must deliver measurable outcomes and higher returns for farmers.
He instructed officials to mobilise around Rs 40,000 crore with support from the Centre and the World Bank to set up a Horticulture Hub, while raising another Rs 60,000 crore through investments to roll out planned initiatives.
Work on the hub should begin at the earliest with monthly progress reviews, alongside a special Horticulture Summit to attract investments.
The Chief Minister said horticulture can help mitigate drought risks. He also called for wider adoption of modern farm machinery, showcases of new equipment, and protection of both land-owning and tenant farmers.
To limit cyclone damage, Naidu asked officials to advance sowing schedules where needed — proposing that 2027–28 Kharif paddy cultivation start in the last week of May and wrap up harvesting by October.
The CM called for greater outreach on natural farming, setting a target of bringing 26.5 lakh farmers under natural farming by 2027–28.
He also directed officials to finish Jaladhara-2 works by March, stay ready for Jaladhara-3 if required, maintain reliable rainfall and groundwater data and gather field inputs via Rythu Seva Kendras.
During the review, officials reported that 2026 Kharif agricultural and horticultural crops across 12.64 lakh hectares in 26 districts of the State were hit by drought linked to El Niño impact, cyclones Arnab and Murusu, and heavy rain — including 9.67 lakh ha damaged due to drought conditions.
Cyclone Arnab impacted crops of 3.82 lakh farmers across 13 districts in the State, while Murasu affected 52,402 farmers across nine districts.