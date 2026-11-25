VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to draft a comprehensive action plan to make agriculture more modern, productive and profitable, calling for changes in cultivation calendars and farming practices to curb crop losses from cyclones, heavy rains, and weather anomalies such as El Niño.

Reviewing the Agriculture and Horticulture departments at the Secretariat, Naidu said the coming six years must deliver measurable outcomes and higher returns for farmers.

He instructed officials to mobilise around Rs 40,000 crore with support from the Centre and the World Bank to set up a Horticulture Hub, while raising another Rs 60,000 crore through investments to roll out planned initiatives.

Work on the hub should begin at the earliest with monthly progress reviews, alongside a special Horticulture Summit to attract investments.

The Chief Minister said horticulture can help mitigate drought risks. He also called for wider adoption of modern farm machinery, showcases of new equipment, and protection of both land-owning and tenant farmers.