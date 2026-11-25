VIJAYAWADA: The 24th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday was learnt to have approved investment proposals worth Rs 88,392.60 crore with an estimated employment potential of 54,210 jobs.
According to sources, 18 proposals from various departments, including Industries and Commerce, Tourism, IT and Electronics, APIIC, Energy and Food Processing, have got the clearance of the SIPB.
The Industries and Commerce Department has proposed five projects involving investments of Rs 35,780.67 crore and 16,718 jobs. These include KIA India’s proposed investment of Rs 19,000 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district, with an employment potential of 12,000 jobs, and Adani Enterprises’ Rs 13,667-crore project in Srikakulam, expected to generate 765 jobs.
Saint-Gobain Industries India has proposed an investment of Rs 1,800 crore in Anakapalli district, while ATC AP Tires has proposed Rs 1,047.47 crore.
The IT and Electronics Department has placed proposals worth Rs 49,541 crore, with a projected employment potential of 32,801 jobs. A major proposal from Balewadi Techpark Private Limited involves an investment of Rs 47,009 crore to establish a 720 MW hyperscale data centre campus on 200 acres at Tootipala in Anakapalli district, creating 2,000 jobs.
The company has also proposed a Rs 2,187-crore IT/ITeS-led mixed-use development on 30 acres at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam, with an estimated 27,600 jobs.
The Tourism Department has proposed four projects involving Rs 564.05 crore and 2,428 jobs. APIIC proposals include an industrial and logistics hub in Visakhapatnam and an 86-acre defence and aerospace facility by Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace Technologies, involving a combined investment of Rs 489.81 crore.
The Energy Department has proposed projects worth Rs 1,788.50 crore, with 1,000 jobs, including a 12-tonne-per-day CBG plant in Prakasam district and the transfer of a 210 MW wind power project to Gentari Renewables India.