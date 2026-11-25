VIJAYAWADA: The 24th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday was learnt to have approved investment proposals worth Rs 88,392.60 crore with an estimated employment potential of 54,210 jobs.

According to sources, 18 proposals from various departments, including Industries and Commerce, Tourism, IT and Electronics, APIIC, Energy and Food Processing, have got the clearance of the SIPB.

The Industries and Commerce Department has proposed five projects involving investments of Rs 35,780.67 crore and 16,718 jobs. These include KIA India’s proposed investment of Rs 19,000 crore in Sri Sathya Sai district, with an employment potential of 12,000 jobs, and Adani Enterprises’ Rs 13,667-crore project in Srikakulam, expected to generate 765 jobs.

Saint-Gobain Industries India has proposed an investment of Rs 1,800 crore in Anakapalli district, while ATC AP Tires has proposed Rs 1,047.47 crore.