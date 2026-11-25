VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society and the Printers and Publishers Association met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday to invite him as chief guest for the inauguration of the 37th Vijayawada Book Festival at 5 pm on January 1, 2027, and requested the allotment of Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium for the event.

The 11-day book festival is scheduled to be held in Vijayawada from January 1 to January 11, 2027. Submitting a representation, the delegation asked for the stadium to be allotted from December 22, 2026, to January 16, 2027, to cover preparations and related requirements, while seeking continued support from the state government and various departments.

Highlighting that the festival has been hosted in Vijayawada for the past 36 years to promote reading habits alongside student events, literary sessions, and a book lovers’ padayatra, the representatives recalled the participation of Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, authors, and litterateurs in previous editions.

Vijayawada Book Festival Society President T Manohar Naidu, Vice President G Lakshmi, Secretary K Lakshmaiah, and Printers and Publishers Association Secretary Katragadda Mohan were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister.