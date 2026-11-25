VIJAYAWADA: A Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) team began a three-day inspection of the Polavaram project on Tuesday to assess construction standards and material quality, accompanied by Water Resources Department officials and representatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

The CSMRS delegation comprises Harindra Prakash, Srihari T Nair, and Amit Sen, alongside Water Resources Department Executive Engineer E Balakrishnamurthy, Deputy Engineers Nirmala, Srikanth, Vijay, Mallikarjuna, Patel, MEIL Polavaram Project GM A Gangadhar Kumar, and Deputy GMs Guttapati Shankaraiah & Murali Pammi.

CSMRS specialists conduct monthly reviews at the Polavaram site to verify adherence to prescribed engineering standards. The team collects material samples for analysis at the project’s on-site testing laboratory, focusing on soil, and sand used in the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam.

On Tuesday, they conducted a water-replacement density test on Rockfill (3A) along Gap-I’s upstream stretch, checking density and moisture after compaction. They assessed construction quality at Gap-II.