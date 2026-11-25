VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) P Pulla Reddy conducted a review of the NTR Circle’s performance via video conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply at polling centres and related areas across all districts under the discom during the upcoming gram panchayat elections on November 26, November 29, and December 2.

He instructed staff to stay on high alert, continuously monitor the power network, and prevent any disruptions to the electoral process.

The CMD examined reports on power supply quality, consumer grievance redressal, revenue collections, line loss reduction, electrical safety, maintenance works, and the functioning of substations and distribution systems. He directed officials to respond promptly to complaints, resolve them within stipulated timelines.

Reviewing the implementation of flagship government schemes such as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), along with substation construction and development works, Pulla Reddy instructed officials to complete all targets within deadlines.

The CMD asked officials to boost revenue collections, take special measures to curb power theft, reduce distribution losses through coordinated action, and act responsibly to deliver transparent, speedy services.