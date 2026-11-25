VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha directed district officials to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth, peaceful and transparent conduct of the ongoing local body elections.

Punetha instructed officials to increase number of tables by two to three times for municipal elections to ensure speedy declaration of results.

He asked officials to assess the time required for each round and arrange adequate manpower and infrastructure.He said first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in 26 districts, excluding Vizag and Guntur, would conclude on November 26, with results on the same day.

The second and third phases would conclude on November 29 and December 2 respectively. Results for 23 urban local bodies would be announced on November 30, while indirect elections in these urban local bodies (ULBs) would be held on December 5.