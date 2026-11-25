VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha directed district officials to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth, peaceful and transparent conduct of the ongoing local body elections.
Punetha instructed officials to increase number of tables by two to three times for municipal elections to ensure speedy declaration of results.
He asked officials to assess the time required for each round and arrange adequate manpower and infrastructure.He said first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in 26 districts, excluding Vizag and Guntur, would conclude on November 26, with results on the same day.
The second and third phases would conclude on November 29 and December 2 respectively. Results for 23 urban local bodies would be announced on November 30, while indirect elections in these urban local bodies (ULBs) would be held on December 5.
The SEC stressed that SC directions must be followed and police forces deployed for the remaining phases. State Election Secretary A Mallikarjuna expressed concern over the number of invalid ballots and asked officials to analyse reasons and provide proper training to polling personnel. Special attention should be given to elderly and illiterate voters to ensure they understand the voting procedure.
He directed officials to rationalise Gram Panchayat polling stations in accordance with the rules, ensuring that each polling station had no more than 650 voters. He ordered strict monitoring of ballot paper printing, distribution and security. Inspector General of Police B Rajakumari directed police officials to ensure that candidates could file nominations and participate in election without threats or intimidation.
46K cops to be deployed
The Police Department has made elaborate arrangements for the elections to 23 ULBs and the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls scheduled for November 26. A total of 46,350 police personnel will be deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.