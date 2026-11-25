VIJAYAWADA: The Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Krishna district witnessed a grand Koti Vattika Deepotsavam on Tuesday to mark Karthika Pournami, with hundreds of women and devotees gathering at the Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple to light lamps.

Illuminated with thousands of lamps and floral decorations, the temple complex reverberated with Vedic chants and prayers for universal well-being and prosperity. As part of the sacred ritual, devotees lit lamps fitted with 365 wicks each, symbolising the merit of offering a lamp every day of the year. Special abhishekams and archana were performed to the presiding deity in accordance with Vaikhanasa Agama traditions.

The event was organised under the supervision of temple founder trustees PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy, who arranged free puja materials.

Sudha Reddy, along with organizers Kommareddy Bapireddy, Vijaya Bhaskaramma, Puritipati Sumalatha, Pamireddy Prasanna, Krishnaveni, Venkatalakshmi, Venkateswara Reddy, Prameelarani, and other family members, participated.