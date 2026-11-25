VIJAYAWADA: Aiming to curb rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and ensure timely medical care, the Health Department is expanding its annual screening programme for 2026–27 from five conditions to nine for people aged 18 and above.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to launch the NCD survey once the online platform is ready, using face recognition and biometrics instead of OTPs.

The programme will link data to ABHA IDs and screen adults for obesity, fatty liver risks and mental health conditions, with referrals through Tele-MANAS (14416).

Citing NFHS figures, officials noted rising obesity among women (36.3% to 47.9%) and men (31.3% to 41.5%). To boost breast cancer detection, 750 radiation-free iBreast devices will screen 10 lakh women.

Cancer care will be strengthened across 17 government medical college hospitals through 222 dedicated OP clinics, 23 daycare chemotherapy centres and upgraded diagnostics in nine district hospitals. NCD, geriatric and physiotherapy services will be expanded.