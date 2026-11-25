VIZIANAGARAM / VISAKHAPATNAM /VIJAYAWADA: Nine people, including five pilgrims returning from Srimukhalingam and two Ayyappa devotees, were killed in three separate road accidents across Vizianagaram, Anakapalle and Palnadu districts in the early hours of Tuesday.
Expressing deep shock over the fatalities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed district administrations, police, and transport authorities to analyse the root causes of the crashes, implement preventive steps to curb highway accidents, and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep shock over the accidents, conveying their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
Two couples among five killed in Vizianagaram car mishap
In the Vizianagaram mishap, five people from Visakhapatnam district died when a Mahindra Thar (AP 40 KL 0007) rammed into a stationary tanker parked on the roadside on National Highway-16 near Sundarapeta village in Bhogapuram mandal.
Police identified the deceased as Vakalapudi Srinu (42), his wife Kusuma Ranjani, Borra Satish, his wife Borra Sruthi, and Kondapu Suribabu—comprising two couples and the driver from Bheemili (Bheemunipatnam), Tagarapuvalasa, and Madhurawada—who were returning after visiting Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district on the occasion of Karthika Pournami.
Four occupants died on the spot, while the fifth succumbed while receiving first aid at the Sundarapeta Community Health Centre (CHC). Highway patrol team and Bhogapuram police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vizianagaram for post-mortem.
District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar visited the accident spot. Preliminary investigation points to the driver dozing off at the wheel.
Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited Maharaja Hospital in Vizianagaram to console the grieving families, and assured government assistance, noting that some victims had young children, and that local TDP leaders indicated some were party members who could qualify for insurance benefits under the membership scheme if verified.
“The victims travelled from Bheemili to Srimukhalingam in a Thar around midnight on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. Lack of adequate sleep on their return journey is suspected to have led to the accident,” Ganta said.
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, District Incharge Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and district Minister Kondapalli Srinivas also condoled the deaths, and ordered stricter highway safety precautions.
In the lorry fire mishap—reported at Sabbavaram in Anakapalle district, two men were burnt alive around 4 am on Tuesday when a tipper travelling from Anakapalli to Pendurthi rammed into the rear of a broken-down lorry left on the road shortly after crossing the Marripalem toll plaza.
Police identified the deceased as driver MN Appa Rao (40) of Ravikamatham and cleaner G Syam Prasad (22) of Anakapalle, who were trapped inside the cabin when the tipper caught fire on impact. Fire Services personnel and police extinguished the flames, registered a case, and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, in Palnadu district, two Ayyappa devotees from Krosuru—D Purnachandra (50) and D Srinivasa Rao (48)—were killed, and a third passenger sustained serious injuries when their car veered off the road, and plunged into a roadside canal near Utkooru village in Krosuru mandal while returning after visiting the Amaravati temple. Locals aided rescue efforts. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.