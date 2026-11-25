VIZIANAGARAM / VISAKHAPATNAM /VIJAYAWADA: Nine people, including five pilgrims returning from Srimukhalingam and two Ayyappa devotees, were killed in three separate road accidents across Vizianagaram, Anakapalle and Palnadu districts in the early hours of Tuesday.

Expressing deep shock over the fatalities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed district administrations, police, and transport authorities to analyse the root causes of the crashes, implement preventive steps to curb highway accidents, and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep shock over the accidents, conveying their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Two couples among five killed in Vizianagaram car mishap

In the Vizianagaram mishap, five people from Visakhapatnam district died when a Mahindra Thar (AP 40 KL 0007) rammed into a stationary tanker parked on the roadside on National Highway-16 near Sundarapeta village in Bhogapuram mandal.

Police identified the deceased as Vakalapudi Srinu (42), his wife Kusuma Ranjani, Borra Satish, his wife Borra Sruthi, and Kondapu Suribabu—comprising two couples and the driver from Bheemili (Bheemunipatnam), Tagarapuvalasa, and Madhurawada—who were returning after visiting Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district on the occasion of Karthika Pournami.

Four occupants died on the spot, while the fifth succumbed while receiving first aid at the Sundarapeta Community Health Centre (CHC). Highway patrol team and Bhogapuram police shifted the bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vizianagaram for post-mortem.

District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar visited the accident spot. Preliminary investigation points to the driver dozing off at the wheel.