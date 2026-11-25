VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has clarified that there is no proposal to rename Visakhapatnam city as ‘Vizag Bay Tech City’ and that the existing name will remain unchanged.

The clarification comes amid news reports and social media messages suggesting that the city is being renamed as Vizag Bay Tech City.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, VMRDA said a suggestion to use the name ‘Bay Tech City’ was made during a meeting with Chief Minister on November 19 in connection with the development of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER). The proposed name is intended exclusively for the Vizag Bay City development area, which covers approximately 52 sq km, extending from Kailasagiri to Bheemili.

VMRDA clarified that the proposed nomenclature is limited to this specific development initiative and has no connection with or intention of replacing the name of Visakhapatnam city. The authority urged the public and social media users not to circulate misleading information regarding the city’s name.