VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified search and rescue operations to trace seven fishermen from Subbampeta village under U Kothapalli mandal in Kakinada district, who went missing after setting out for fishing toward Paradip in Odisha on November 4.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the search efforts with officials at his chamber in the Secretariat on Tuesday, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan spoke over the phone with the Kakinada District Collector to seek details and step up the search, alongside Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu’s ongoing coordination with agencies.

According to Atchannaidu, a motorised fishing boat belonging to Garikani Simhadri (son of Mamulu) from Subbampeta, along with another boat, set out on November 4 for fishing toward Paradip in Odisha, venturing roughly 200 km into the sea off Paradip based on accounts from relatives.

The Kakinada Collector informed Pawan Kalyan that the fishermen reached Visakhapatnam harbour on November 10 to sell their catch, put back out to sea the same day, and remained reachable by phone to their families until November 14, with no word afterward. While one boat returned on November 18, inquiry indicated the missing boat was spotted near Paradip port until November 18 before disappearing, and contact was snapped on November 19.

Kin alerted the Coast Guard toll-free number on November 19, and State fisheries officials wrote to the Coast Guard that night seeking urgent action. Kakinada, Chennai, and Odisha Coast Guard stations, along with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai, launched searches using Coast Guard ships and helicopters as well as a Navy helicopter.

Officials told the Chief Minister that mobile phones carried by the fishermen, and the boat’s transponder were switched off, and location tracking via GPS was unavailable, making tracing the vessel challenging.

During a review meeting convened by the Kakinada Coast Guard on Tuesday, officials asked family members for full details of the boat’s route, and last known location.