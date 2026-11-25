TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the LIC on Tuesday handed over Rs 2 lakh insurance relief cheques each to the families of seven deceased pilgrims under the ‘Srivari Yatra Suraksha’ scheme in Tirumala.
The payouts went to nominees of seven devotees who died of natural causes during their Tirumala pilgrimage over the past two months.
TTD officials said 17 pilgrim deaths were recorded in Tirumala during the two months. Claims for the remaining 10 are being processed and will be cleared after verification. Families who received relief thanked TTD for supporting them during difficult time.
Approved by the TTD Board on September 9, 2026, and inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Srivari Yatra Suraksha is a first-of-its-kind group life insurance initiative among temple bodies in India. It was launched in partnership with the LIC.
It provides Rs 2 lakh for natural deaths and Rs 10 lakh for accidental deaths at Tirumala, up from Rs 3 lakh, with TTD bearing the full premium and coverage linked online to devotees’ IDs across Sarva Darshanam, Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD), and Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan.
Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary said that the insurance scheme had been introduced after one and half years of dedicated efforts, with the objective of setting an example of the country. He thanked LIC for supporting the exclusive TTD insurance scheme, which took 18 months to launch, and said coverage would be increased further.
LIC CEO and MD Doraiswamy said the model has drawn interest from other major shrines, with the Travancore Devaswom Board (Sabarimala) and the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (Jammu) reaching out to LIC to explore similar schemes.
The families who received aid included R Rajendran, son of Tamil Nadu devotee D Pappathi, who passed away on September 20; D Srinivasa Reddy, son of Hyderabad resident D Mahalakshmi, who died on September 25; Naveen Kumar, son of Chennai devotee Neelaveni, who passed away on October 8; G Harini, wife of Chennai resident TD Gopinath (41), who died on October 9; M Prakash, son of Guntur resident M Damodara Rao, who died on October 11; Mohanachari, brother of Hyderabad resident Bhagyamma, who died on October 23; and Gayathri, daughter of Chennai resident Viswanathan Ramakrishnan, who died on October 26.