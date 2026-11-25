TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the LIC on Tuesday handed over Rs 2 lakh insurance relief cheques each to the families of seven deceased pilgrims under the ‘Srivari Yatra Suraksha’ scheme in Tirumala.

The payouts went to nominees of seven devotees who died of natural causes during their Tirumala pilgrimage over the past two months.

TTD officials said 17 pilgrim deaths were recorded in Tirumala during the two months. Claims for the remaining 10 are being processed and will be cleared after verification. Families who received relief thanked TTD for supporting them during difficult time.

Approved by the TTD Board on September 9, 2026, and inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Srivari Yatra Suraksha is a first-of-its-kind group life insurance initiative among temple bodies in India. It was launched in partnership with the LIC.

It provides Rs 2 lakh for natural deaths and Rs 10 lakh for accidental deaths at Tirumala, up from Rs 3 lakh, with TTD bearing the full premium and coverage linked online to devotees’ IDs across Sarva Darshanam, Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD), and Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan.