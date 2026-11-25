VISAKHAPATNAM: The South Coast Railway (SCoR) has invited tenders worth Rs 4,299.12 crore for the construction of third and fourth broad-gauge railway lines over a 151.08-km stretch between Bikkavolu and Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh.
The project forms part of the larger Cabinet-approved Nidadavolu-Duvvada railway quadrupling corridor along the Chennai-Howrah trunk route, which is already operating under capacity pressure.
The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract covers Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway divisions. Apart from civil and electrical works, the project includes signalling and telecommunication systems, electrification and installation of the Kavach train protection system. The construction period has been fixed at 45 months.
A key feature of the project is the development of separate alignments to bypass the existing railway stations at Tuni and Anakapalli, where congestion can affect train operations. Beyond Annavaram yard, the proposed third and fourth lines will shift towards the upper main line side through a cut-and-connection arrangement, bypassing Timmapuram, Hamsavaram and Tuni stations.
A new Tuni Satellite Station will be developed along this alignment before the tracks rejoin the existing corridor about 3 km before Gullipadu station.
Similarly, around 8 km beyond Elamanchili station, the new lines will deviate from the existing alignment to bypass Narsingpalli, Bayyavaram, Kasimkota and Anakapalli stations. A New Anakapalli Satellite Station will be developed as part of this arrangement. The tracks will reconnect with the existing corridor about 1 km before Thadi station, and continue parallel to the down main line towards Duvvada.
The New Anakapalli Satellite Station will also have dedicated facilities for coaching maintenance, including two pit lines and two stabling lines. The infrastructure is intended to decentralise maintenance activities, and reduce the operational load at Visakhapatnam Junction.
The project will also provide connectivity to the Anakapalli-Kothavalasa new broad-gauge line, linking the additional tracks with the emerging railway network in the region.
The larger Nidadavolu-Duvvada quadrupling project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in April 2026. According to the project projections, the additional railway capacity is expected to facilitate the movement of another 29.04 million tonnes of freight annually, including coal, steel, cement, fertilisers and container traffic. The existing corridor has a capacity utilisation of nearly 130%, making additional track infrastructure important for handling growing passenger and freight movement.
The advertised value of the Bikkavolu-Duvvada package is Rs 42,991.23 million, with an earnest money deposit of Rs 859.82 million. The tender allows joint ventures and consortia comprising up to four members, subject to the prescribed financial and technical eligibility criteria.
The pre-bid conference is scheduled for December 23, 2026. The bidding process will commence on February 1, 2027, and the last date for submission of bids is February 15, 2027.