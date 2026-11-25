VISAKHAPATNAM: The South Coast Railway (SCoR) has invited tenders worth Rs 4,299.12 crore for the construction of third and fourth broad-gauge railway lines over a 151.08-km stretch between Bikkavolu and Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh.

The project forms part of the larger Cabinet-approved Nidadavolu-Duvvada railway quadrupling corridor along the Chennai-Howrah trunk route, which is already operating under capacity pressure.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract covers Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway divisions. Apart from civil and electrical works, the project includes signalling and telecommunication systems, electrification and installation of the Kavach train protection system. The construction period has been fixed at 45 months.

A key feature of the project is the development of separate alignments to bypass the existing railway stations at Tuni and Anakapalli, where congestion can affect train operations. Beyond Annavaram yard, the proposed third and fourth lines will shift towards the upper main line side through a cut-and-connection arrangement, bypassing Timmapuram, Hamsavaram and Tuni stations.

A new Tuni Satellite Station will be developed along this alignment before the tracks rejoin the existing corridor about 3 km before Gullipadu station.

Similarly, around 8 km beyond Elamanchili station, the new lines will deviate from the existing alignment to bypass Narsingpalli, Bayyavaram, Kasimkota and Anakapalli stations. A New Anakapalli Satellite Station will be developed as part of this arrangement. The tracks will reconnect with the existing corridor about 1 km before Thadi station, and continue parallel to the down main line towards Duvvada.