RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, a soft-spoken politician and troubleshooter in the NDA alliance, is facing twin political setbacks in East Godavari district, with discontent among Jana Sena activists in Kadiyam and a bitter dispute with TDP leaders over the Nidadavole municipal vice-chairperson election.
In the Zilla Parishad chairperson election episode, Kadiyam ZPTC member, Ratnam Maheswari Devi, was to be elected to the post as it was allotted to Jana Sena as per an understanding reached among the coalition partners. Durgesh reportedly made efforts to ensure her election. However, following last-minute changes in the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement, the post went to the TDP’s Rayavaram ZPTC member Kada Padma.
Unable to digest the development, some followers of Maheswari Devi created a commotion in front of Durgesh’s party office in Rajamahendravaram. The incident reportedly angered the minister, who expressed his displeasure over the unruly behaviour of party workers.
In another setback, the Nidadavole municipal vice-chairperson election exposed differences between the alliance partners. As per the alliance understanding, the chairperson post in Nidadavole was to go to Jana Sena and the vice-chairperson post to the TDP. However, an unexpected rebellion by Jana Sena councillor Toparala Kalyan Chakravarthy upset the arrangement.
He secured the support of 14 Jana Sena councillors, one BJP councillor and two YSRCP councillors, besides the chairperson, Murala Jyothi, polling 18 votes against the 13 secured by TDP candidate Kommina Venkateswara Rao.
The two incidents have brought Durgesh’s alliance-management skills under scrutiny.
TDP constituency coordinator and State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Burugupalli Sesharao openly criticised the development, alleging a violation of coalition dharma. He said he had repeatedly requested Durgesh to convene a meeting of councillors to resolve the issue, but no effective intervention was made. He warned that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike if justice was not done to the TDP.
Durgesh, meanwhile, maintained that he had asked Jana Sena councillors to support the TDP candidate in accordance with the alliance understanding, but they refused to follow his advice. He said he had warned them of suspension and referred the matter to the party leadership.
Nidadavole town JSP president Ranga Ramesh said Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy had resorted to unethical practices, betrayed the party and undermined the spirit of the alliance. The party had taken serious note of the issue and warned him to resign from the post.