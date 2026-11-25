RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, a soft-spoken politician and troubleshooter in the NDA alliance, is facing twin political setbacks in East Godavari district, with discontent among Jana Sena activists in Kadiyam and a bitter dispute with TDP leaders over the Nidadavole municipal vice-chairperson election.

In the Zilla Parishad chairperson election episode, Kadiyam ZPTC member, Ratnam Maheswari Devi, was to be elected to the post as it was allotted to Jana Sena as per an understanding reached among the coalition partners. Durgesh reportedly made efforts to ensure her election. However, following last-minute changes in the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement, the post went to the TDP’s Rayavaram ZPTC member Kada Padma.

Unable to digest the development, some followers of Maheswari Devi created a commotion in front of Durgesh’s party office in Rajamahendravaram. The incident reportedly angered the minister, who expressed his displeasure over the unruly behaviour of party workers.

In another setback, the Nidadavole municipal vice-chairperson election exposed differences between the alliance partners. As per the alliance understanding, the chairperson post in Nidadavole was to go to Jana Sena and the vice-chairperson post to the TDP. However, an unexpected rebellion by Jana Sena councillor Toparala Kalyan Chakravarthy upset the arrangement.