VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has completed all arrangements for the general elections to 23 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), comprising four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities and nagar panchayats, scheduled for November 26.

The first phase of Panchayat elections will also be held on the same day and arrangements were put in place.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure free, fair, peaceful and transparent polling and counting.

A total of 170 candidates are contesting for four Mayor and 19 Chairperson posts.

Of the 1,010 ward member seats, 41 have been filled unanimously, while the election process in another five seats will be completed without a contest. Polling will be held for the remaining 964 wards, where 2,968 candidates are in the fray.

As many as 24,98,312 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 23 ULBs. The electorate comprises 12,04,819 men, 12,93,084 women and 409 voters belonging to other categories.

The SEC has identified 2,801 polling stations, with polling scheduled at 2,698 centres. Of these, 819 have been classified as sensitive.