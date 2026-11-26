VIJAYAWADA: The HC has strictly prohibited unauthorised recording, reproduction and broadcasting of its judicial proceedings, warning that violations would invite appropriate legal action.

In an official communication issued on Wednesday, the High Court clarified that the prohibition applies to all proceedings, including those conducted through video conferencing. It said no person could record or capture audio, video, photographs, screenshots or screen recordings of court proceedings without authorisation from competent authority.

The HC directed advocates, litigants, media, court staff and others to follow rules prohibiting unauthorised recording or dissemination of proceedings.

It directed all concerned to adhere to the Video Conference Rules available on its website and the directions issued by the SC in WP No. 751 of 2026 concerning the recording and dissemination of proceedings.

The HC cautioned that violations could lead to legal action in accordance with the applicable orders.The communication stated that the restrictions aimed to maintain the dignity and sanctity of judicial proceedings, ensure their orderly conduct and safeguard proper administration of justice.