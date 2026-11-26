VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) is moving to weave Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and emerging technologies into health sciences education, aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s push for technology-led development and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav’s focus on strengthening healthcare and medical education.

To chart out academic roadmap, the university convened a review meeting and a Common MBBS Board of Studies (BoS) meeting in Vijayawada.

Health Secretary G Veerapandian and was chaired by NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor Pulala Chandrasekhar, with Registrar T Sai Sudheer, Director of Research and Development M Lakshmi Surya Prabha, and Director of Publications Sudha were present in meeting.

Veerapandian called for reviewing existing syllabi and teaching methods to build added learning opportunities without disrupting the core academic framework. He underscored pairing medical expertise with technology to spur indigenous healthcare innovations and reduce reliance on outside agencies, suggesting partnerships with premier institutions, setting up a think tank on tech interventions in medical education before rolling out modules to students.

Chandrasekhar laid out plans for courses in Applied AI, Digital Health, and Bioinformatics aimed at equipping students with skills.