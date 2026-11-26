VIJAYAWADA: An anonymous devotee will offer 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. TTD officials will receive the gold ornaments from the devotee at a formal ceremony. Naidu will participate in the ceremony after having a darshan of the Lord.

In fact, Naidu announced the offering of 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara by an anonymous devotee during the launch of P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative to eliminate poverty on March 30, 2025 (Ugadi).

To encourage those settled well in life to come forward to help the people in need under the P4 initiative, Naidu revealed that a devotee of Lord Venkateswara set up an IT company. After becoming successful in the business, he sold 60% of the share in the company, and got $1.5 billion.

As the devotee firmly believed that his success in business was largely due to the blessings of the Lord, he had decided to offer an equal weight of gold ornaments adorned by the Lord regularly.

After being informed that the Lord being adorned with about 120 kg of gold ornaments daily, the devotee had decided to offer 121 kg of gold ornaments to the deity.

Naidu said the devotee approached him with a letter explaining his wish to offer 121 kg of gold to the Tirumala deity, requesting not to reveal his identity.