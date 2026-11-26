VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Wednesday said all arrangements have been completed to conduct the first phase of gram panchayat elections in NTR district in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Polling will be held on November 26 in 73 gram panchayats and 856 wards. A total of 1,001 polling centres have been set up. Polling will be from 7 am, followed by counting from 2 pm & declaration of results.

The Collector inspected the distribution centre set up at the Vijayawada Sub-Collector’s office for Vijayawada Rural and reviewed distribution of election material. He instructed officials to ensure no lapses.

Giving mandal-wise details, he said in Vijayawada Revenue Division, elections will be held in 22 gram panchayats and 224 wards in G Konduru mandal, 10 panchayats and 116 wards in Ibrahimpatnam, 13 panchayats and 154 wards in Mylavaram, and 16 panchayats and 226 wards in Vijayawada Rural. In Tiruvuru Revenue Division, 12 panchayats and 136 wards in Reddigudem mandal will go to polls.

He said five sarpanch posts have been elected unanimously in the first phase. About 9,000 officers and staff have been deployed for election duties and trained to conduct polling smoothly by strictly following the election code. Tight security arrangements have been made under the police department.

Almost 600 micro observers have been appointed at sensitive and highly sensitive centres, along with webcasting. CCTV cameras and videography will ensure continuous surveillance at polling centres For election-related information, contact 9154970454.