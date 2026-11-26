VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of illegal sand mining in the Pennar river in Proddatur mandal of Kadapa district and the damage caused to a drinking water pipeline during the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take stringent action against those responsible and submit a detailed report.

Acting on media reports about the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sought an explanation from the district administration.

The CMO made it clear that the government would not tolerate illegal mining or damage to public infrastructure and instructed the District Collector to ensure that those involved were not spared.

Kadapa District Collector submitted a report detailing the incident and the action taken.

According to the report, officials detected illegal sand excavation at Somulavaripalli village in Proddatur mandal.

The local Gram Panchayat Secretary immediately alerted the police, following which officials intervened and stopped the illegal excavation and transportation of sand.

A complaint was lodged with the police, providing details of the tractors used for transporting sand, their owners and others involved in the offence.

Police registered an FIR, and an investigation is underway. Cases have also been booked under stringent sections against those responsible for damaging the drinking water pipeline and the tractor owners involved in the illegal activity. The damaged pipeline was repaired on a war footing and water supply restored, the Collector informed the CMO.

Meanwhile, the district administration has stepped up surveillance to prevent similar incidents.

District- and mandal-level committees have also been constituted to monitor the situation.

Gram Panchayat Secretaries and Mandal Tahsildars in the river basin areas have been directed to coordinate with one another and prevent illegal transportation of sand.