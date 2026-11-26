ONGOLE: Authorities have completed arrangements for the Kandukur Municipality elections and the first phase of gram panchayat polls in Prakasam district on Thursday.

Polling for gram panchayats will be held from 7 am to 1 pm, followed by counting from 2 pm. Results are expected to be declared by night. In Kandukur Municipality, polling will begin at 7 am, with 47,400 voters eligible to exercise their franchise across 40 wards. Counting will be held on November 30 at Polytechnic College.

Of the 139 gram panchayats in Ongole, Kothapatnam, Tanguturu, Singarayakonda, Kondepi, Jarugumalli, Ponnaluru and Marripudi mandals, elections have been completed unanimously in 62 panchayats and 782 wards. Polling will be held in the remaining 77 panchayats and 610 wards.

Authorities have set up 840 polling stations at 246 locations. Of these, 35 locations have been classified as hypersensitive, 73 as sensitive and 138 as normal. A total of 1,89,922 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

The police have deployed 1,168 personnel to ensure peaceful and impartial polling. The force includes two Additional Superintendents of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 17 Circle Inspectors, 34 Sub-Inspectors and other personnel. They will be deployed along 37 routes. Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju, visited the polling staff and election material distribution centre at Lakshmi Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam in Tanguturu on Wednesday..

“We have made all necessary arrangements for free and fair polling in all 77 gram panchayats in the first phase and the Kandukur Municipality elections. CCTV cameras and drones have been deployed for surveillance to ensure that no law and order problems arise at polling stations. Strict action will be taken against violators as per the law,” the Collector said.