VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party’s MyTDP mobile application has crossed one million registrations, marking a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational network through digital technology.

The app, developed under the initiative of TDP Working President Nara Lokesh, is intended to establish direct communication between grassroots workers and the party leadership, besides monitoring their participation in organisational activities.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the platform enables workers to upload details and photographs of their participation in door-to-door campaigns, election-related activities and other party initiatives. The information helps the leadership assess the performance of workers and identify those actively contributing to the party.

The TDP said the system had also helped recognise grassroots workers during the recent local body elections, with several ordinary cadre members getting opportunities to become corporators and sarpanches.

The party is also giving priority to committed workers while filling organisational and nominated posts.

The application serves as a two-way communication platform, transmitting messages and instructions from the leadership to workers while allowing cadres to directly communicate their suggestions, feedback and grievances to the party leadership.

The app also facilitates attendance management at party meetings and training programmes and provides updates about party leaders and events. A special Photo Booth feature allows workers to access photographs taken with party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.