RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The controversy over the Nidadavolu Municipality vice-chairperson election intensified on Wednesday, with former TDP MLA B Sesharao urging party workers to remain calm until the gram panchayat elections are completed.

At a public meeting, Sesharao urged cadres to avoid confrontation and promised to meet them again on December 4. TDP workers raised slogans alleging injustice by JSP rebels.

The dispute arose after JSP rebel councillor T Kalyana Chakravarthi was elected vice-chairperson with support from JSP, BJP and YSRCP, and chairperson M Jyothi. It allegedly went against the coalition’s understanding that the post would be allotted to the TDP.

Sesharao said he had brought the issue to the notice of CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh.