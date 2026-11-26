VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh-based OTS Advertising Pvt. Ltd. received two recognitions at the e4m Media Ace Awards 2026, held in Mumbai on November 23. The agency was named runner-up in the Independent Agency of the Year category, while its MD, Venkat Jagdish Nalluri, was recognised in Independent Agency Head of Year category.

Presented by exchange4media at the Taj Santacruz, the awards recognise excellence in media planning, buying and strategy across India’s advertising industry.

Its portfolio includes projects for Hyderabad Metro, Mumbai International Airport, AM Greenko and Siddhartha Academy, apart from campaigns.

Nalluri said “To be recognised at the e4m Media Ace Awards, among the very best in Indian media, is a proud moment for everyone at OTS. It belongs to our team, whose commitment has carried the agency for nearly five decades, and to our clients, who have trusted us. As an independent agency from AP, we are grateful to the jury and to exchange4media for this recognition. It inspires us to keep raising the bar.”