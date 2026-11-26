VISAKHAPATNAM: Painting work is progressing on the grounded Bangladesh-flagged vessel MV Maa near Tenneti Park, in alleged violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, even as the proposal to convert it into a tourism attraction is yet to get statutory clearances.
Videos of the vessel being painted have been circulating on social media, triggering concerns among locals and environmentalists over the works and permissions under which they are being undertaken.
Several social media posts claimed the ship will open to the public in three months, with restaurants and accommodation proposed onboard. While some posts clarified public entry is prohibited, the claims raise questions over how such announcements are being made when the proposal is yet to be finalised.
Tourism officials said discussions were preliminary and no final decision had been taken. Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials maintained that the works onboard ship were being undertaken by the Tourism Department. However, clarity is yet to emerge on the works and approvals obtained.
In its order in a suo motu case (OA No. 702 of 2023), the NGT directed that no construction, stabilisation, installation of structures or tourism-related activities, including preliminary works, should be undertaken until all statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, were obtained.
The tribunal also directed the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) to complete its appraisal, including field inspection and assessment of wastewater, solid waste, structural safety and coastal impacts. However, minutes of APCZMA’s 75th meeting on July 15, 2026, show the proposal was still under consideration. The authority directed the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) to constitute a high-level committee to finalise facilities and resubmit the proposal through PARIVESH 2.0.
The work has drawn scrutiny as the site falls in an ecologically sensitive intertidal zone. “The concern is not about tourism itself, but about how it is developed. This stretch supports a fragile intertidal ecosystem. Any work that disturbs the habitat must be assessed,” an expert said, requesting anonmity.
The area’s significance came into focus during the City Nature Challenge in April, when a translucent nudibranch, or sea slug, believed to be a rediscovery of a species not recorded for over 160 years, was documented.
MV Maa ran aground off Visakhapatnam on October 13, 2020. After refloat attempts failed, it was beached near Tenneti Park in December 2021. APTDC subsequently proposed developing it as a tourism attraction.
With the proposal yet to clear approvals, locals question how painting works are being carried out despite NGT directions. They have sought an explanation on whether the ongoing activities constitute preliminary work connected with the proposed tourism project and, if so, under what statutory permissions they are being undertaken.