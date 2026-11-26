VISAKHAPATNAM: Painting work is progressing on the grounded Bangladesh-flagged vessel MV Maa near Tenneti Park, in alleged violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, even as the proposal to convert it into a tourism attraction is yet to get statutory clearances.

Videos of the vessel being painted have been circulating on social media, triggering concerns among locals and environmentalists over the works and permissions under which they are being undertaken.

Several social media posts claimed the ship will open to the public in three months, with restaurants and accommodation proposed onboard. While some posts clarified public entry is prohibited, the claims raise questions over how such announcements are being made when the proposal is yet to be finalised.

Tourism officials said discussions were preliminary and no final decision had been taken. Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials maintained that the works onboard ship were being undertaken by the Tourism Department. However, clarity is yet to emerge on the works and approvals obtained.

In its order in a suo motu case (OA No. 702 of 2023), the NGT directed that no construction, stabilisation, installation of structures or tourism-related activities, including preliminary works, should be undertaken until all statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, were obtained.