VIJAYAWADA: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Parivartan Rajniti Party (PRP) founder V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday projected his outfit as an independent third alternative in AP, targeting the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP.

He said the PRP would promote merit-based leadership, contest all constituencies in 2029 and reserve 66% of MLA and MP tickets for youth and Gen Z, besides ensuring BC, SC, ST and minority representation.

He ruled out contesting elections or seeking the Chief Minister’s post. He also demanded fiscal transparency and an annual jobs calendar, and rejected YSRCP’s betrayal allegations.