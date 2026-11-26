VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the State government’s decision to declare the birth anniversary of Eenadu Group founder and former chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao as a State function.

The petition was filed by 81-year-old Narne Venkata Subbaiah of Ongole in Prakasam district, questioning the decision taken by the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to celebrate Ramoji Rao’s birth anniversary as a State event every year on November 16.

The petitioner sought a direction declaring Government Order (GO) No. 243, issued for organising the annual celebrations, illegal and setting it aside. Subbaiah also questioned the government’s expenditure of `4.28 crore on the official memorial meeting held on June 27, 2024, following Ramoji Rao’s death. Subbaiah argued that Ramoji Rao is neither a social worker nor a freedom fighter.