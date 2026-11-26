VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that common people should not face the burden of rising prices of essential commodities and that the measures being taken by the government must provide relief to consumers.

He said protecting consumers was the foremost responsibility of the government.

The Chief Minister reviewed the measures to control prices of essential commodities at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He directed officials to remain vigilant over the next 18 months by continuously monitoring market prices and inflation.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the government’s price-control measures were yielding positive results in the market. Compared to the previous month, prices of four varieties of rice in the State had declined by 8 to 18 per cent. Jai Sriram rice was available in the open market at Rs 79-82 per kg, HMT/RNR at Rs 72-76, BPT at Rs 64-66 and ordinary rice at Rs 46-48 per kg.

Officials said the government had announced a price list for rice sales and was maintaining continuous surveillance over rice stocks to prevent their diversion to the black market.

They also said that onion prices had declined by 28 per cent, while palm oil prices had come down by 5 per cent to Rs 145 per litre.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that red gram dal was supplied at Rs 100 per kg through ration shops from the first week of December.