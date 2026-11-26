VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that common people should not face the burden of rising prices of essential commodities and that the measures being taken by the government must provide relief to consumers.
He said protecting consumers was the foremost responsibility of the government.
The Chief Minister reviewed the measures to control prices of essential commodities at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He directed officials to remain vigilant over the next 18 months by continuously monitoring market prices and inflation.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that the government’s price-control measures were yielding positive results in the market. Compared to the previous month, prices of four varieties of rice in the State had declined by 8 to 18 per cent. Jai Sriram rice was available in the open market at Rs 79-82 per kg, HMT/RNR at Rs 72-76, BPT at Rs 64-66 and ordinary rice at Rs 46-48 per kg.
Officials said the government had announced a price list for rice sales and was maintaining continuous surveillance over rice stocks to prevent their diversion to the black market.
They also said that onion prices had declined by 28 per cent, while palm oil prices had come down by 5 per cent to Rs 145 per litre.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that red gram dal was supplied at Rs 100 per kg through ration shops from the first week of December.
He also directed officials to distribute fortified palm oil procured through tenders at Rs 125 per litre through ration shops from the first week of December.
The Chief Minister called for further measures to bring down red gram dal prices. He directed officials to ensure the supply of the 40,300 metric tonnes of red gram allocated to the State by the Centre. He also stressed the need to encourage red gram cultivation to bridge the gap between production and consumption in the State.
The Chief Minister directed officials to intensify surveillance at toll gates and border check-posts to prevent illegal transportation and diversion of essential commodities.
The Chief Minister directed officials to assess in advance the likely impact of El Niño on the yields of various crops. He said AgriWatch reports indicated that onion and tomato prices were likely to decline further in the coming days. He made it clear that vegetable prices should not be allowed to rise.
He called for promoting fine-variety paddy that requires less water, even in regions such as the Krishna Delta. The possibility of providing additional MSP support for fine rice varieties was also discussed during the meeting. The Chief Minister directed officials to estimate the financial implications and if necessary, take up the matter with the Centre.