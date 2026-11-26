VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest Pawan Kalyan has appreciated forest department personnel for removing 69 hunting snares set up to trap wild animals in the Maredumilli Reserve Forest in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

He directed officials to strengthen surveillance and patrolling in forest areas to prevent illegal hunting and protect wildlife.

During a special patrolling operation conducted on Wednesday in compartment number 26/4 of the Maredumilli Reserve Forest, forest officials and staff detected and removed 69 snares made using brake wires of three-wheeler vehicles. The snares had been strategically placed to trap and kill wild animals illegally. Their removal helped avert a potential threat to animals in forest.

Pawan Kalyan congratulated the Forest Section Officers, Forest Beat Officers, animal trackers and base camp personnel who participated in operation.

He said the alertness of field-level staff, continuous patrolling and coordinated efforts had helped save the lives of several wild animals.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for preventive measures to curb poaching and directed forest officials to further strengthen surveillance and conduct special patrols in vulnerable areas. As part of efforts to prevent the misuse of brake wires for making hunting snares, he suggested conducting awareness programmes for automobile shop owners and motor mechanics. He said mechanics should be sensitised to the illegal use of brake wires and the threat such practices posed to wildlife.

He observed that every snare laid in a forest posed a direct threat to the life of a wild animal. Identifying and removing such traps was an important contribution towards protecting biodiversity, he said. He called upon forest officials to involve local communities in wildlife conservation and encourage public participation in preventing illegal hunting.