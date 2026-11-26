VIJAYAWADA: Seven fishermen from Yetimoga in Kakinada district, whose boat suffered an engine failure and stalled at sea, returned safely to Kakinada Fishing Harbour following swift rescue coordination, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Wednesday, even as the state government escalated efforts including seeking Central and diplomatic assistance to trace seven other missing fishermen from Uppada of Kakinada district.

According to Atchannaidu, the motorised fishing boat (IND-AP-E2-MM-220), registered in the name of Seru Ramalakshmi of Yetimoga, developed a technical snag on the night of November 23 and came to a halt off Krishnapuram along the Uppada–Tuni coast, roughly three kilometres from shore.

After driver Dammu Apparao alerted authorities about the breakdown of the boat engine, officials swung into action promptly.

Turning to the disappearance of seven fishermen from Subbampeta in Uppada who had set out in two boats toward Paradip on November 4, the Minister Atchannaidu has said one boat returned on November 18 while a complaint was lodged on November 19 after the second boat failed to return, prompting coordinated searches with concerned departments since then.