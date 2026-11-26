TIRUPATI: Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar on Wednesday clarified that officials relocated the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in accordance with the sentiments, traditions and wishes of devotees and villagers to facilitate the expansion of National Highway-716 between Kadapa and Renigunta.

Urging people not to believe misinformation about the issue, he said officials had made all arrangements in consultation with the temple’s chief priest, Endowments Department officials and villagers.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate along with Anjaneyapuram villagers, temple priest Dilip, Executive Officer Munishekhar and other officials, the Collector said local resident Sukhadevayya had built the temple around 60 years ago. The temple was affected by the highway alignment approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in December 2019.

Following consultations with villagers, officials deposited Rs 59.30 lakh in compensation with the Endowments Department in August 2026 for the acquisition of around 10 cents of temple land.

As an alternative, they allotted 50 cents for constructing a new temple. He said officials had also arranged a temporary structure to ensure daily rituals continued without interruption.