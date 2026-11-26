TIRUMALA: The renovated Sri Venkateswara (SV) Museum in Tirumala has emerged as a major attraction for pilgrims, combining thousands of rare artefacts with immersive digital experiences across 14 themed galleries.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the revamped museum during the annual Brahmotsavams on September 16, 2026.

The facility was opened to the public on November 16. Originally established in 1980 as the Hall of Antiques (Dhyana Gnana Mandiram), underwent a Rs 145-crore modernisation project funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) contributed Rs 125 crore, while MAP Systems provided Rs 20 crore. The museum houses more than 8,000 artefacts and chronicles the history, geology, art and spiritual traditions associated with the Seven Hills.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary supervised the project along with TTD engineers.

Among the key attractions is the Brahmandam gallery, which uses 7D visual effects, holography and 360-degree audio to depict cosmic creation and Lord Vishnu’s Viswaroopam. The museum also showcases rare donations made by the Pallava, Chola, Pandya and Vijayanagara dynasties.