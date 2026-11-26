VIJAYAWADA: A joint delegation from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) toured Amaravati on Wednesday, holding a series of review meetings with officials from APCRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), and Amaravati Green and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (AGICL) at the APCRDA office in Rayapudi to assess implementation progress, outcomes, additional funding releases, and future action plans.

Opening-day reviews covered social safeguards, environmental protection, worker safety in labour camps, information dissemination and communication plans, Grievance Redressal Management (GRM), resolution of capital ryots’ grievances and socio-economic development programmes.

Later, the delegation inspected the Vaikuntapuram pumping station, areas slated for riverfront development, the Krishna embankment E1 road, development works taken up by APCRDA in Mandadam panchayat under the Critical Infrastructure and Investment Plan (CIIP), and Phases II and III of the E3 (Seed Access) road, expressing satisfaction after engineering officials briefed them on site.