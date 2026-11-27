VIJAYAWADA: The ruling NDA seems to have secured a substantial number of Sarpanch posts in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections held in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, with candidates backed by its constituent parties reportedly winning around 2,170 posts, including unanimous victories.

TDP supporters are said to have secured nearly 2,000 Sarpanch posts, while Jana Sena and BJP sympathisers accounted for around 150 and 22 victories respectively. Meanwhile, YSRCP-backed candidates are reported to have won approximately 800 Sarpanch posts.

Results reflect grassroots strength, but are not official party-wise figures

The results have brought into focus the political strength of various parties at the grassroots level across Andhra Pradesh, with the ruling alliance and the opposition testing their organisational networks and local influence in rural areas. However, these are based on the reported political affiliations of candidates, and should not be treated as official party-wise results, as Gram Panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis.

The first phase of elections was held across 26 districts, covering 3,189 Sarpanch and 25,057 ward member posts. Of the 3,949 Sarpanch posts notified, 760 candidates were elected unanimously. Similarly, 14,731 ward members were elected unanimously out of 39,832 notified posts.