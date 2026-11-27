VIJAYAWADA: The ruling NDA seems to have secured a substantial number of Sarpanch posts in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections held in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, with candidates backed by its constituent parties reportedly winning around 2,170 posts, including unanimous victories.
TDP supporters are said to have secured nearly 2,000 Sarpanch posts, while Jana Sena and BJP sympathisers accounted for around 150 and 22 victories respectively. Meanwhile, YSRCP-backed candidates are reported to have won approximately 800 Sarpanch posts.
Results reflect grassroots strength, but are not official party-wise figures
The results have brought into focus the political strength of various parties at the grassroots level across Andhra Pradesh, with the ruling alliance and the opposition testing their organisational networks and local influence in rural areas. However, these are based on the reported political affiliations of candidates, and should not be treated as official party-wise results, as Gram Panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis.
The first phase of elections was held across 26 districts, covering 3,189 Sarpanch and 25,057 ward member posts. Of the 3,949 Sarpanch posts notified, 760 candidates were elected unanimously. Similarly, 14,731 ward members were elected unanimously out of 39,832 notified posts.
A total of 74,45,583 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 31,614 polling stations across AP . Polling commenced at 7 am and continued until 1 pm, following which counting of votes began.
Unlike Assembly and Parliamentary elections, Gram Panchayat polls do not involve candidates contesting on official party symbols. Political parties extend support to candidates based on local equations, but the final outcome is influenced by several factors beyond party affiliation.
Personal popularity, family background, caste equations, local rivalries, financial strength, community relationship and the influence of local leaders often play a decisive role in the polls. In several villages, candidates supported by different political parties may also receive votes cutting across conventional party loyalties.
77.65% polling in first phase
The first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh witnessed a polling percentage of 77.65. Chittoor district recorded the highest polling at 83.37%, followed by Vizianagaram with 83.33%. Nandyal registered 82.68%, while Sri Sathya Sai recorded 82.05% and Markapuram 81.70%.