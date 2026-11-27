VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards digital transformation of the agriculture sector, the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department has launched an Online Fertiliser Enforcement Module in the AGILE App to strengthen quality control, ensure transparency and improve monitoring of fertiliser sales across the State.

Director of Agriculture Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon inaugurated the new module at the Integrated Horticulture Centre (IHC) in Mangalagiri. The digital initiative aims to ensure 100 percent seasonal inspections, real-time monitoring and effective enforcement of fertiliser regulations across the State.

The new system replaces the earlier manual and offline inspection reporting mechanism with a technology-driven online platform. It makes it mandatory for Fertiliser Quality Control Inspectors to record all inspections and verifications at retail, wholesale and manufacturing units in real time. The system enables officers from the mandal to district level to access inspection details and monitor enforcement activities.

The module covers four categories of inspections, including licence inspections, mandatory seasonal inspections, surprise inspections and system-flagged inspections. Under the seasonal inspection programme, all wholesale and retail fertiliser outlets and manufacturing units will be inspected twice a year, once during the Kharif season and again during the Rabi season.

The application also provides real-time dashboards at different administrative levels, random allocation of fertiliser outlets for inspections, online generation of statutory notices and enforcement orders, and submission of replies by fertiliser dealers.

Director of Agriculture Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon said the digital platform would significantly strengthen the fertiliser enforcement mechanism across AP by ensuring transparency, accountability and better regulatory compliance.