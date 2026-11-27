VIJAYAWADA: The first-phase gram panchayat elections in NTR district concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a final turnout of 75.83 per cent, District Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha said.

Polling was held from morning till 1 pm across 72 gram panchayats and 959 polling centres in five mandals. Of the total 3,11,318 voters, 2,36,084 exercised their franchise.

The Collector said polling went on smoothly amid tight security arrangements, without any untoward incidents, and voters turned out in large numbers from the morning itself.

Turnout rose steadily through the day. It stood at 14.72 per cent by 8 am with 45,821 votes polled, climbed to 29.47 per cent by 9 am, 43.68 per cent by 10 am, and 58.19 per cent by 11 am. By noon, 2,13,263 voters had cast their votes, taking the turnout to 68.50 per cent, before closing at 75.83 per cent by 1 pm.