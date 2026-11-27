VIJAYAWADA: The first-phase gram panchayat elections in NTR district concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a final turnout of 75.83 per cent, District Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmisha said.
Polling was held from morning till 1 pm across 72 gram panchayats and 959 polling centres in five mandals. Of the total 3,11,318 voters, 2,36,084 exercised their franchise.
The Collector said polling went on smoothly amid tight security arrangements, without any untoward incidents, and voters turned out in large numbers from the morning itself.
Turnout rose steadily through the day. It stood at 14.72 per cent by 8 am with 45,821 votes polled, climbed to 29.47 per cent by 9 am, 43.68 per cent by 10 am, and 58.19 per cent by 11 am. By noon, 2,13,263 voters had cast their votes, taking the turnout to 68.50 per cent, before closing at 75.83 per cent by 1 pm.
Reddigudem mandal recorded the highest polling at 86.39 per cent, with 27,520 of its 31,855 voters casting their votes across 11 panchayats and 112 polling stations. G. Konduru followed closely in second place at 86.19 per cent, with 40,140 of 46,569 voters polling in 22 panchayats and 219 centres.
Mylavaram recorded 81.09 per cent polling, with 44,377 of 54,728 voters voting in 13 panchayats and 174 centres, while Ibrahimpatnam recorded 79.66 per cent, with 26,891 of 33,759 voters voting in 10 panchayats and 132 centres.
Vijayawada Rural recorded the lowest turnout at 67.28 per cent, with 97,156 of 1,44,407 voters polling in 16 panchayats and 322 centres.
Lakshmisha congratulated election officials, polling staff, police and officials of concerned departments for conducting the polling efficiently.
He also thanked voters for cooperating to ensure that people could exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly.