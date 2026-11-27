VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to provide alternative duties and pay salaries to drivers involved in road accidents if departmental inquiries establish that they were not responsible for the mishaps but their DLs remain suspended by Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs).

APSRTC Joint Managing Director (JMD) M Siva Prasad directed officials to assign alternative duties to drivers whose licences are suspended following fatal accidents until restoration. The decision follows employee associations’ representations highlighting salary losses during suspension under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Relief will cover drivers found not at fault in departmental inquiries.

Under the instructions, Depot Managers and Unit Officers must approach the respective Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to seek restoration of eligible DLs under government guidelines. DPTOs can approve alternative duties for drivers whose licences are suspended for up to three months.

The notification states that drivers will receive their salaries while performing alternative duties.