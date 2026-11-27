VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking bail in a case registered against him by the Guntur and Nallapadu police on Thursday.

The petition was filed after the lower court rejected his bail application. In his bail petition, Appi Reddy alleged that the case was fabricated against him due to political vendetta.

He further denied assaulting or threatening anyone or snatching a ballot box. He submitted that he had only participated in a peaceful protest along with candidates and party workers after receiving information that a ballot box was being shifted to another bus in violation of election rules.

Appi alleged that the police had foisted a false case to politically target him and undermine his position among the public.

He cited the inclusion of allegations in the remand report that he had used objectionable language against the Chief Minister as evidence of political vendetta.

The MLC further submitted that police custody in the case had already been completed. Therefore, there was no necessity for his continued detention, he argued. Stating that he was 60 years old and suffering from diabetes, hypertension and heart-related ailments, Appi Reddy requested the court to grant him bail.