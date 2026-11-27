VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will begin receiving online applications from November 27 for recruitment to 1,534 posts, including 378 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and 1,156 Police Constables and equivalent posts.

APSLPRB chairman Rajeev Kumar Meena said the online application process would commence from November 27 and continue until December 16.

Of the 378 sub-inspector (SI) vacancies, 253 are for civil SIs (men and women), 116 for reserve SIs in the Armed Reserve (AR) category and nine for male SI in the Special Protection Force (SPF).

The 1,156 constable-level vacancies include 542 civil police constables, 285 AR constables, 158 firemen in the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, 150 male warders and 21 female warders in the Prisons and Correctional Services department.

The prelims written exam for SI posts will be conducted on February 28, 2027, in two papers, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The written test for police constable posts is scheduled for January 31, 2027, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The recruitment notifications have been issued in accordance with the government orders, including GO Ms No. 81 dated August 22, 2026. Contact numbers on slprb.ap.gov.in, for details.