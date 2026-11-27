TIRUMALA: A Chennai-based couple, Vardhaman Jain and Kali Radhika Jain, donated gold ornaments weighing 121 kg—valued at approximately Rs 207.6 crore to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Prior to the media interaction, Naidu, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, offered prayers at the temple, and participated in the ceremonial procession of the gold ornaments from the Ranganayakula Mandapam to the Ananda Nilayam.

At the sanctum, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Specified Authority Chairman and Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, alongside temple priests and senior officials, received the diamond- and gem-studded jewellery, and honoured the donor family with traditional silk shawls and sacred prasadam.

Addressing a media conference at Tirumala following the handover of gold ornaments to the TTD authorities, Naidu hailed the offering as an “unprecedented event” in the modern history of the hill shrine. Introducing Vardhaman Jain, his wife Radhika Jain, his brother Anurag Jain, and their children, Naidu thanked them for their extraordinary gesture.

“Tirumala is a divine place where we seek the Lord’s blessings, a peaceful atmosphere, good health, and spiritual bliss while upholding ancient Hindu temple customs. I have been visiting Tirumala for five decades, and witnessing this 121 kg gold offering today is truly historic,” the Chief Minister said.