TIRUMALA: A Chennai-based couple, Vardhaman Jain and Kali Radhika Jain, donated gold ornaments weighing 121 kg—valued at approximately Rs 207.6 crore to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Prior to the media interaction, Naidu, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, offered prayers at the temple, and participated in the ceremonial procession of the gold ornaments from the Ranganayakula Mandapam to the Ananda Nilayam.
At the sanctum, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Specified Authority Chairman and Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, alongside temple priests and senior officials, received the diamond- and gem-studded jewellery, and honoured the donor family with traditional silk shawls and sacred prasadam.
Addressing a media conference at Tirumala following the handover of gold ornaments to the TTD authorities, Naidu hailed the offering as an “unprecedented event” in the modern history of the hill shrine. Introducing Vardhaman Jain, his wife Radhika Jain, his brother Anurag Jain, and their children, Naidu thanked them for their extraordinary gesture.
“Tirumala is a divine place where we seek the Lord’s blessings, a peaceful atmosphere, good health, and spiritual bliss while upholding ancient Hindu temple customs. I have been visiting Tirumala for five decades, and witnessing this 121 kg gold offering today is truly historic,” the Chief Minister said.
I don’t know why I pledged 121 kg of gold: Donor
Drawing historical parallels, the Chief Minister recalled endowments made over the centuries by the Pallavas, Cholas, Cheras, Pandyas, and the rulers of Mysore and the Maratha kingdom, making a special mention of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya, who presented a famous gem-studded crown and silk garments to the deity.
Speaking at the briefing, Vardhaman Jain, co-founder and vice-chairman of Chennai-based Access Healthcare, shared the spiritual story behind the exact weight of his vow.
“My brother Anurag and I founded our healthcare BPO company about 10 years ago,” Jain said. “I don’t know why I originally committed to donating 121 kilos of gold. It later turned out to be the exact weight of gold that the Lord wears every single day.”
Jain explained that after selling a majority stake in their company to a New York-based private equity firm last year—a deal reported to be worth over Rs 6,000 crore—he approached TTD officials to donate 121 kg of raw gold.
However, during a meeting with Chief Minister Naidu—scheduled for five minutes but lasting an hour—Naidu and temple authorities persuaded him to craft custom ornaments instead, a process that took nearly 15 months.
“The Chief Minister was most curious as to how I came up with that specific number, and we realised it was purely a divine number,” Jain added, noting the donation was an expression of gratitude for the blessings his family received.
Confirmed by TTD Executive Officer Ravichandra and temple authorities as the largest single-day individual ornament donation in the temple’s recorded history, the exact 120.6-kg (rounded to 121 kg) collection is designed to adorn the deities from head to toe.
Naidu noted that while the family initially wished to remain anonymous, he urged them to come forward to inspire others. Assuring devotees that every rupee donated to the TTD is spent transparently on pilgrim welfare, Naidu announced plans to construct 5,000 temples across AP, and establish Lord Venkateswara temples with annaprasadam facilities in all State capitals and major Hindu diaspora centres abroad. He also announced the expansion of medical care under ‘Pranadanam’.