ANANTAPUR: Four people were killed and seven others injured when a cruiser van rammed into a parked lorry near Rayalacheruvu village in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred near an HP petrol bunk on National Highway-67 when the van, carrying passengers returning to Kaveti Samudram village from Hyderabad, collided with a lorry parked on the roadside. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle.

Police said the passengers had travelled to Hyderabad to attend the wedding of TDP leader Sanjeeva Reddy’s son and were returning home when the accident occurred. An investigation is underway.