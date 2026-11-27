VIJAYAWADA: The local body elections across Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a good response from voters, with polling in 23 urban local bodies and the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections progressing peacefully, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections across the State.

Punetha visited polling stations at Ravindra Bharathi School in Kanuru under Tadigadapa Municipality and Vignana Vihar in Enikepadu Gram Panchayat of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Thursday to review the polling arrangements and assess the situation on the ground.

During his visits, he interacted with voters, polling agents, presiding officers and other election personnel to ascertain whether they were facing any difficulties. They reported no major problems or complaints, while voters were freely exercising their franchise at the polling stations.