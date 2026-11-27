VIJAYAWADA: The local body elections across Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a good response from voters, with polling in 23 urban local bodies and the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections progressing peacefully, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections across the State.
Punetha visited polling stations at Ravindra Bharathi School in Kanuru under Tadigadapa Municipality and Vignana Vihar in Enikepadu Gram Panchayat of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Thursday to review the polling arrangements and assess the situation on the ground.
During his visits, he interacted with voters, polling agents, presiding officers and other election personnel to ascertain whether they were facing any difficulties. They reported no major problems or complaints, while voters were freely exercising their franchise at the polling stations.
He observed that Gram Panchayat elections had received encouraging public participation, with people travelling from different places to cast their votes in their native villages. In one instance, a woman IT professional working in Chennai returned to her native village specifically to exercise her franchise. Government employees and others working outside their hometowns were also returning to participate in the elections, reflecting public interest in the democratic process.
Punetha expressed the hope that voter turnout in the ongoing Gram Panchayat elections would increase further. Around 81 per cent polling was recorded in the 2021 Gram Panchayat elections. He also pointed out that voter participation in the previous ZPTC and MPTC elections had increased from around 60 per cent to nearly 70 per cent, registering a rise of approximately 10 percentage points.
The SEC directed District Collectors, SPs and election officials to ensure that every voter could exercise their franchise without fear, pressure or intimidation. He stressed that the right to vote was a valuable democratic right and called upon voters to participate actively in the electoral process. He also urged officials to work in coordination to ensure that the elections were conducted peacefully and transparently.