VISAKHAPATNAM: A 10-year environmental monitoring programme, and a comprehensive restoration plan for Rushikonda hill have been recommended by a Centre-appointed expert committee, which has found that hill cutting, excavation, levelling and dumping of construction waste caused substantial environmental damage to the hill and adjoining coastal areas.

The committee has called for the removal of excavated soil, muck and construction and demolition waste dumped outside the approved project area, including material deposited in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas.

It has also recommended that the project proponent bear responsibility for preparing and implementing an approved Environmental Restoration Plan (ERP), including ecological rehabilitation and monitoring.

The recommendations form part of the committee’s report submitted to the High Court in the Public Interest Litigation (WP(PIL) No. 241 of 2021), filed by former JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

The matter came up before the Chief Justice’s bench on November 25.The committee observed that the activities had substantially altered natural topography of Rushikonda hill, and affected adjoining coastal environment. Its assessment identified dumping at several locations, including Totlakonda (3.38 acres), Managamaripeta and Ramadri (9.67 acres), Uppada (2.76 acres), Kapuluppada (14.70 acres), Yendada (0.13 acres) and the south-eastern side of Rushikonda hill (4 acres). Chepaluppada was listed as a proposed dumping location.