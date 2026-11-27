VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a two-pronged attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging mass rigging with police backing during the second phase of municipal polls and the first phase of gram panchayat elections, while faulting Naidu over the Rayalaseema LI Sheme amid political sparring in Telangana.

In a post on X targeting Naidu over Thursday’s polling, Jagan accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of misusing police and government machinery to intimidate YSRCP leaders, candidates, and voters.

Alleging opposition leaders were abducted or placed under house arrest, polling agents assaulted with appointment forms torn and entry blocked, he cited several flashpoints: a vehicle from TDP MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya’s convoy hitting YSRCP supporters in Ahobilam, injuring five and leaving a woman critical; coalition supporters breaking a polling agent’s arm in Mangampeta; TDP leaders threatening officials and stealing ballot papers in Prasannayanapalli; two men pouring ink into ballot boxes in Narasampalli; TDP groups shutting booth doors in Vellaturu for bogus voting by outsiders; and voters being cycled through booths in the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.