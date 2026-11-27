VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar said the Keralam Police has launched a dedicated 24-hour helpline to assist pilgrims visiting Sabarimala during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season 2026-27.

Pathanamthitta district police chief R Anand said pilgrims from AP within Kerala could contact 14432, while those calling from outside the State could dial 04735-14432 including the STD code, to access emergency assistance.

The helpline will provide assistance in tracing missing persons, responding to road accidents, addressing vehicle breakdowns and arranging recovery vehicles to transport disabled vehicles to Nilakkal. It will also facilitate emergency medical assistance, ambulance services and hospital support.

Special medical assistance will be coordinated for pilgrims experiencing cardiac emergencies along the Neelimala trekking route, considering the difficulties associated with the uphill journey.

They can also obtain information about spot booking availability, Sabarimala darshan timings, temple opening hours and pooja schedules.

Keralam police advised pilgrims using Airtel, Idea and Vi mobile networks to maintain sufficient account balance, as calls to helpline may not connect without balance. “Keralam police has made the facility operational round the clock as part of its efforts to ensure the safety, convenience and smooth conduct of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage,” according to the communication.