VIJAYAWADA: Another Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the State government’s decision to organise the birth anniversary celebrations of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, founder of Eenadu and Margadarsi Group, as an official State event.

Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party president Bode Ramachandra Yadav filed the PIL, contending that spending public money on commemorating an individual who faced allegations of financial irregularities, tax evasion and illegal collection of deposits was unconstitutional.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan on Thursday. However, at the request of the petitioner’s counsel, Bussa Rana Sandeep, seeking time to present arguments, the court adjourned the matter.

In his petition, Yadav argued that AP has several freedom fighters, social reformers, scientists and literary personalities whose contributions deserve recognition. Instead, the government had chosen to organise State-level celebrations in honour of the head of a private business conglomerate.

The petitioner also referred to financial disputes and legal proceedings involving Margadarsi Chit Funds.